BREC Baton Rouge Zoo hosts annual Dreamnight for young cancer patients

Friday night, BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo gave some young patients with cancer a once in a lifetime experience.

The zoo hosted its 10th annual Dreamnight, along with more than 100 other zoos across the planet. The event was invitation only and featured special encounters with animals, face painting, and even a few princesses and Star Wars characters.

“We hope that, number one, that they get an escape and just a really fun night that's free of charge for them and their families. Hopefully they learn a little bit about the animals and education and conservation message, and ideally, we hope that their families enjoyed it so much that they'll come back to the zoo another time,” said Robyn Lott, marketing director for the zoo.

The families did not leave with an empty stomach either. They were given a very special dinner.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.