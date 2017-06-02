New Captain D's location in Zachary now open

Captain D's, the leading casual fast food seafood restaurant, has announced its newest location in Zachary is now open.

The new location is at 5353 Main St. and is a 2,800 sq. ft. building with a drive-thru and showcases the brand's most recent beach design. The new restaurant has also created 20 to 25 new jobs in Zachary.

"At Captain D's, we invest our company capital in new company stores, precisely like our franchises invest their capital in new locations. Fueled by the strength of our business model, our expansion in Louisiana is a direct reflection of our brand's compounding success and unlimited potential. Over the course of this year, we'll be opening new restaurants throughout the region as we continue growing Captain D's presence in Louisiana," said Michael Arrowsmith, chief development officer for Captain D's.

As the first location in the Baton Rouge area, the restaurant kicks off Captain D's campaign to expand in the region. There are currently two locations under construction in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs, as well as an additional location in Hammond that is expected to open this fall.

