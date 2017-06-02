Catholics gather in downtown Baton Rouge to pray for mercy this hurricane season

Catholics from across Baton Rouge joined together Friday to ask for God's mercy during the hurricane season.

Bishop Robert Muench held a special mass in downtown Baton Rouge at St. Joseph's Cathedral, leading his congregation in prayer.

“Prayer is our conversation, our dialogue with God and included in prayer is that we can ask and Jesus has told us to ask, and because this gives us a participation in our destiny in our well-being,” said Bishop Muench.

The bishop also called on Baton Rouge to reach out to neighbors for help during times of struggle. In fact, he praised the response following the August flood.

