Woman arrested for reportedly looting grocery store days after August flooding

A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested after reportedly looting a grocery store just days after the August 2016 flooding.

Officials say back on August 15, 2016, the Hi-Neighbor grocery store took on three feet of water during the flooding, however, the business's surveillance system remained functional. Several subjects could reportedly be seen looting the store over an 8-hour period before police could arrive.

Shameela Aisha Kinchen, 32, was reportedly seen on the surveillance footage wading through flood water carrying several goods she'd taken from inside the store. Kinchen did not have permission to enter the business or to take anything from the store.

During the investigation, several people who live at Nelson's Mobile Homes on Victoria Dr. implicated Kinchen in this case, officials say. The trailer park is just a short walk from the grocery store and is where the suspects who were captured on video currently live or lived prior to the flooding.

Kinchen was also identified by another defendant, who was already arrested for looting the Hi-Neighbor store.

