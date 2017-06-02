Child safe, car thief in custody after stealing vehicle with child inside

A 4-year-old girl is safe after police say an alleged car thief stole a vehicle while the child was inside.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Sherwood Forest Blvd. The child was found safe a few blocks away in the 1000 block of S. Choctaw Dr.

The vehicle, which is a blue Volvo, was running when an unidentified person got in and took off. They have not yet provided the license plate number.

BRPD says they have one suspect in custody. Preliminary information indicates the suspect is 16-years-old and was taken into custody in the Brookstown area after a brief chase. Officials say charges are pending.

Details are still limited.

