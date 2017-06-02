BRPD: Car thief takes vehicle with 4-year-old child inside

A 4-year-old girl is safe after police say an alleged car thief stole a vehicle the child was inside.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Sherwood Forest. The child was found safe a few blocks away in the 1000 block of S. Choctaw.

The vehicle, which is a blue Volvo, was running when an unidentified person got in and took off. They have not yet provided the license plate number.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect in this case.

If you know anything about this incident that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

