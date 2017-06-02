Renovations for Baker High in the works after flooding last year

Baker officials met Friday to figure out how soon they can get students back in Baker High.

The school flooded last year in August. Since then, students have been sharing the Baker Middle School building. On Tuesday, May 31, the board voted to accept a contract with Manning Architects out of New Orleans. Friday, the board met with architects to look over several renovation options.

"Roughly, we have about 555 to 560 kids that are currently at that middle school. While Baker Middle served as a pretty good temporary space, it was comfortable, but here again, it's not their home. As quick as we can get them back in a home that's renovated and updated and so forth, I think they would enjoy that,” said Dr. Herman Brister, superintendent of Baker schools.

Dr. Brister says the next step is to complete the renovation assessment, which he expects to be done soon.

