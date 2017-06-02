Arrest made in case of missing woman's body found in shallow grave in St. Helena Parish

An arrest has been made in the case of a missing woman's body being found in a shallow grave off Anderson Rd. in St. Helena Parish, reports the sheriff's office.

The body found was identified as missing woman, Rebecca Blades, 36, of St. Helena Parish. Blades was reported missing back on May 10 by her father. Her body was discovered on May 14.

ORIGINAL STORY: Body of woman found in St. Helena Parish identified as missing woman; murder investigation underway

Deborah Palmer, 38, of Amite, has been arrested and is charged with second degree murder. Officials say more arrests are expected.

