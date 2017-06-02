BRPD searching for women accused of buying items with fraudulent check

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify two women who are accused of using a fraudulent check to purchase items.

Officials say the two women used the fraudulent check to buy items at Home Building Materials, located at 7835 Airline Hwy. on May 25.

Anyone with information should contact the Financial Crimes Division at 225-389-3871 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

