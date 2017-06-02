As we head into another hurricane season, we remind you of a valuable tool to have in your toolkit. That's our free weather app.

In the video below, Meteorologist Steve Caparotta explains how to get the most out of the WAFB First Alert Weather app.

If you haven't already done so, click the links below to download the WAFB First Alert Weather app.

Here's hoping for another "quiet" tropical season for the Bayou State!

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.