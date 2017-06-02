11 bills signed into law Friday by Gov. John Bel Edwards - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

11 bills signed into law Friday by Gov. John Bel Edwards

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB) Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On Friday, June 2, Governor John Bel Edwards signed 11 bills into law.

The following bills were signed into law:

  • ACT 4 – HB 16: Authorizes the governing authority of the town of Jonesboro to levy and collect a hotel occupancy tax
  • ACT 5 – HB 24: Provides relative to the West Baton Rouge Parish Tourist Commission
  • ACT 6 – HB 25: Provides relative to group insurance benefits of the Madison Parish Sheriff's Office
  • ACT 7 – HB 75: Provides with respect to copies of death certificates
  • ACT 8 – HB 106: Provides for group insurance benefits for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
  • ACT 9 – HB 233: Provides relative to filing requirements for surplus lines insurers
  • ACT 10 – HB 289: Requires risk-bearing entities to provide certain contact information to the commissioner of insurance
  • ACT 11 – HB 290: Provides relative to appraisal management company license applications and renewals
  • ACT 12 – HB 299: Provides relative to the Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise Commission
  • ACT 13 – HB 378: Provides relative to the purchase of specialty firefighting training trailers
  • ACT 14 – HB 480: Provides for the approval of independent review organizations

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly