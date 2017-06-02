WANTED: Woman seen searching carport in Gonzales suspected of vehicle burglaries in area

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help identifying a suspect who can be seen in surveillance footage searching the carport of a Gonzales resident.

Officials believe the suspect is also a person of interest in numerous vehicle burglaries that have been reported in the area.

The footage is from a home on Shadow Creek Ave. in Gonzales and is dated May 16.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636, text an anonymous tip to 847411, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, Crime Stoppers must be contacted immediately.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.