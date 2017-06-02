Investigation into burned toddler results in 3 arrests

The latest filing by the Louisiana Attorney General's office gives very specific details accusing Norris Greenhouse Jr. of using his badge for sexual favors.More >>
The latest filing by the Louisiana Attorney General's office gives very specific details accusing Norris Greenhouse Jr. of using his badge for sexual favors.More >>
As we head into another hurricane season, we remind you of a valuable tool to have in your toolkit. That's our free weather app.More >>
As we head into another hurricane season, we remind you of a valuable tool to have in your toolkit. That's our free weather app.More >>
An arrest has been made in the case of a missing woman's body being found in a shallow grave off Anderson Rd. in St. Helena Parish, reports the sheriff's office.More >>
An arrest has been made in the case of a missing woman's body being found in a shallow grave off Anderson Rd. in St. Helena Parish, reports the sheriff's office.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify two women who are accused of using a fraudulent check to purchase items.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify two women who are accused of using a fraudulent check to purchase items.More >>
On Friday, June 2, Governor John Bel Edwards signed 11 bills into law.More >>
On Friday, June 2, Governor John Bel Edwards signed 11 bills into law.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A priest has been accused of sexually assaulting children at a Charleston church nearly 35 years ago.More >>
A priest has been accused of sexually assaulting children at a Charleston church nearly 35 years ago.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Police continue to investigate a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.More >>
Police continue to investigate a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.More >>