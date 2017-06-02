Marksville officer facing murder charge now accused of using badge for sexual favors

As we head into another hurricane season, we remind you of a valuable tool to have in your toolkit. That's our free weather app.More >>
As we head into another hurricane season, we remind you of a valuable tool to have in your toolkit. That's our free weather app.More >>
An arrest has been made in the case of a missing woman's body being found in a shallow grave off Anderson Rd. in St. Helena Parish, reports the sheriff's office.More >>
An arrest has been made in the case of a missing woman's body being found in a shallow grave off Anderson Rd. in St. Helena Parish, reports the sheriff's office.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify two women who are accused of using a fraudulent check to purchase items.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify two women who are accused of using a fraudulent check to purchase items.More >>
On Friday, June 2, Governor John Bel Edwards signed 11 bills into law.More >>
On Friday, June 2, Governor John Bel Edwards signed 11 bills into law.More >>
Thursday, June 1 marks the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season. It has been a remarkable run of four years without any tropical activity for southeast Louisiana.More >>
Thursday, June 1 marks the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season. It has been a remarkable run of four years without any tropical activity for southeast Louisiana.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.More >>
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
On Friday, Alex Deaton appeared in Pratt County District Court after being accused of shooting a convenience store clerk on March 1 in Kansas, while on the run from his crimes in Mississippi. Deaton was arrested a few hours later, after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.More >>
On Friday, Alex Deaton appeared in Pratt County District Court after being accused of shooting a convenience store clerk on March 1 in Kansas, while on the run from his crimes in Mississippi. Deaton was arrested a few hours later, after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.More >>