Marksville officer facing murder charge now accused of using badge for sexual favors

The latest filing by the Louisiana Attorney General's office gives very specific details accusing Norris Greenhouse Jr. of using his badge for sexual favors.

Greenhouse Jr. and Derrick Stafford were moonlighting for the Marksville Ward 2 Office in Nov. 2015 when a stop led to 18 shots fired by the duo. Jeremy Mardis, 6, was killed and his father Chris Few severely injured. Since then, Stafford has been convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years.

When that November 2015 shooting made national headlines, a woman saw Greenhouse Jr. on TV and once again tried to come forward saying she had allegedly been raped by him.

The Attorney General's Office said in 2011, two women left T.J.'S Lounge in Marksville and headed home to Hessmer when Greenhouse Jr. tried to pull them over in his unmarked truck. That's why they drove home instead of pulling over. He followed them home and forced his way in.

The documents said Greenhouse Jr. allegedly raped her and then "told the victim that if she reported the incident to anyone he would come back and kill her."

It goes on to say she reported the alleged rape to the previous administration with the attorney general's office in 2011. They declined to investigate and forwarded her to call where Greenhouse Jr. worked, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office. She did not. Then in 2015, she called Troy Redmon with the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney's Office who sent her to the Avoyelles Sheriff's Office. The woman again did not call. Finally, she reached out again to the

Louisiana Attorney General's office in 2017.

The AG's office also claims Greenhouse Jr. went after Few's then girlfriend under the pretense of a police officer but "wanting some sort of sexual contact."

Other claims include that he would text and Facebook two teens he met when he responded on a call asking for a sexually explicit picture, and even going to their home when their mother was not home. Their mother allegedly found him lying on the couch with her 14-year-old daughter.

Another claim includes he made comments telling a friend's mother he wanted to be with her sexually so early one morning, Greenhouse Jr. woke her up in her home with a flashlight while he was dressed in his uniform.

All these cases will be heard on June 12, 2017 at the Avoyelles courthouse.

Greenhouse's attorney, George Lewis Higgins III, responded to the AG's accusations Friday afternoon, saying "these unproven, scandalous allegations are just distractions." The full statement can be read below:

