Library offers FREE movie night every Friday in June

Want a night out but don't have the funds? The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has an option for you.

The FREE Movies on the Plaza series is returning during the month of June.

Every Friday you can go to the Outdoor Plaza to watch a different movie. All you have to do is bring something to sit on.

If you have a little cash, it might be a good idea to bring some if you want to purchase something from the local vendors and food trucks.

The film will start at 7 p.m.

If it rains, they will move the event indoors. There's also an air conditioned option inside for those who can't deal with the heat.

Here's the schedule:

JUNE 2

Zootopia: In this 2016 animated film, a rookie bunny officer named Judy Hopps lives in a city of human-like animals and must join forces with a cynical con artist fox to uncover a conspiracy in their modern mammal metropolis.

JUNE 9

Tangled: Everyone will enjoy the 2010 animated adventure film in which the mysteriously long-haired Rapunzel is discovered by a fugitive thief after having spent her entire life in a tower. Later, she finds her true self for the first time ever.

JUNE 16

Field of Dreams: Ray Kinsella, a novice corn farmer in Iowa, hears voices in this 1989 dramatic fantasy film. He interprets the voices as a command to build a baseball diamond in his fields. After he does, find out what happens when the Chicago White Sox pay him a visit.

JUNE 23

Back to the Future: In this 1985 sci-fi comedy film, 17-year-old high school student Marty McFly accidentally is sent 30 years into the past by way of a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the eccentric scientist Doc Brown.

JUNE 30

The LEGO Batman Movie: Within the LEGO Universe, Batman continues to protect Gotham City and fight crime in this 2017 animated action-adventure film! During his latest mission to stop the Joker from destroying the city, he discovers that he has inadvertently adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.