SCAM ALERT: Caller pretends to be from Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Roadway incidents for Friday, June 2.More >>
Want a night out but don't have the funds? The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has an option for you.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Anna Bearb, who commented about the bond for the man accused of killing 12-year-old Samuel Lee.More >>
Officials are warning people about scammers who are posing as deputies in an attempt to get your money.More >>
Authorities said a man suspected of domestic abuse was arrested Friday morning after someone phoned into Crime Stoppers with information about his possible whereabouts.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
The driver who slammed his 18-wheeler into a Mount Pleasant ISD school bus and a passenger car in April had methamphetamines in his system at the time of the crash, according to a certified Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>