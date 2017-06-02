SCAM ALERT: Caller pretends to be from Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Officials are warning people about scammers who are posing as deputies in an attempt to get your money.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the caller will tell people that there is an active warrant for their arrest due to a missed court date.

"The suspect advises the citizens that this matter has to be resolved promptly and to immediately obtain a Money Gram/Money Order in a specific amount to pay the fine and have the warrant removed in order to avoid jail time," states LPSO.

Of course, this is not true.

If you receive a phone call from (225) 725-9944 DO NOT ANSWER IT.

However, it could come from a different number, so the best thing to do is to call the RIGHT number, (225) 686-2241, which is the number to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

