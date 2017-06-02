CAUGHT: Tip leads investigators to man accused of domestic violence

Authorities said a man suspected of domestic abuse was arrested Friday morning after someone phoned into Crime Stoppers with information about his possible whereabouts.More >>
Authorities said a man suspected of domestic abuse was arrested Friday morning after someone phoned into Crime Stoppers with information about his possible whereabouts.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 2.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 2.More >>
FRIDAY: More clouds; PM rain/storms likely - a high of 85°
FRIDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers (30% coverage) - a low of 71°
SATURDAY: Showers/storms likely - a high of 85°
FRIDAY: More clouds; PM rain/storms likely - a high of 85°
FRIDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers (30% coverage) - a low of 71°
SATURDAY: Showers/storms likely - a high of 85°
It might be hard for some to imagine, but it has been almost 25 years since Hurricane Andrew devastated parts of Louisiana. It would be known as the worst hurricane for over a decade.More >>
It might be hard for some to imagine, but it has been almost 25 years since Hurricane Andrew devastated parts of Louisiana. It would be known as the worst hurricane for over a decade.More >>
Thursday, June 1 marks the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season. It has been a remarkable run of four years without any tropical activity for southeast Louisiana.More >>
Thursday, June 1 marks the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season. It has been a remarkable run of four years without any tropical activity for southeast Louisiana.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.More >>
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>