CAUGHT: Tip leads investigators to man accused of domestic violence

Authorities said a man suspected of domestic abuse was arrested Friday morning after someone phoned into Crime Stoppers with information about his possible whereabouts.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Jason Bland, 36, was taken into custody thanks to the tip.

Officials said the tip led the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force went to the location given, found Bland, and arrested him.

He was wanted on a charge of domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

