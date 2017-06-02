Southern head coach Roger Cador stepping down

Roger Cador is stepping down as Southern's head baseball coach and will take another position within the university.

Cador has been a part of the Southern baseball program for nearly 50 years, playing his collegiate ball for the Jaguars from 1970-1973 before returning home as an assistant coach in 1978, after playing in the Atlanta Braves organization.

In 1984, Cador was officially named the head coach at Southern.

He leaves the baseball program with a record of 913-597-1, including 14 SWAC championships and 11 NCAA Tournament appearances.

