YOUR TURN: Joshual Hilton's Bond

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Anna Bearb. Bearb and many other people posted comments on our Facebook page about how saddened they were by the death of 12-year-old Sammy Lee.

A judge has increased the bond for the man accused of killing Sammy, but Bearb and others are still unhappy about it. In her words:

The Judge increased the driver's bond, but my question is why is there a bond with all the previous charges he has? He should have already been behind bars and then Sammy would still be alive today. It is sad the law breakers keep getting the breaks and an innocent child like Sammy Lee gets a death sentence. RIP, Sammy. Hopefully the loss of your life will open eyes and punish him to the fullest for taking your life that truly had just begun. Peace and prayers for his family and all that knew and loved him.

