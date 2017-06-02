FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry morning; rains return in the afternoon

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: More clouds; PM rain/storms likely - a high of 85°

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers (30% coverage) - a low of 71°

SATURDAY: Showers/storms likely - a high of 85°

Your unwanted reminder that we're now entering a 4-month stretch of hot/humid weather. Today is the 1st day w/ normal high of 90. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/GQhl9jviPj — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) June 2, 2017

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- We’re STILL not drying out anytime soon … unsettled weather will continue across SE LA/SW MS through the weekend, with high rain chances through early next week

- Significant drying is not in the forecast before the MIDDLE of next week (Wednesday, still 20% … Thursday, finally NO mention of rain)!

- While it was a quiet morning - for a change - on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, that is certainly not indicative of our weather for later Friday; moisture levels remain VERY high with an increasingly abundant moisture field streaming northward from the SW Gulf of Mexico …

- The Storm Prediction Center has given the Gulf of Mexico the all clear regarding a possible outbreak of severe weather … Friday/Saturday/Sunday

- Of course, we could still experience a few isolated stronger storms (basically, each afternoon) but nothing that would be considered widespread

- By next week, a cold front is highly anticipated to actually pass through our viewing area … that means Wednesday may well be a transition day ("only" isolated showers) before we FINALLY have some drier weather for the end of NEXT week!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 3 - 4 feet; light chop to choppy

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 2 - 3 feet

TIDES FOR JUNE 3:

High Tide: 10:25 a.m. +0.9

Low Tide: 12:16 a.m. +0.5

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 2 … 103° (2011); 54° (1903)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 2 … 90°; 69°

SUNRISE: 6:02 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:03 p.m.

