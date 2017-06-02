FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry morning; rains return in the afternoon

YOUR QUICKCAST:
FRIDAY: More clouds; PM rain/storms likely - a high of 85°
FRIDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers (30% coverage) - a low of 71°
SATURDAY: Showers/storms likely - a high of 85°
Your unwanted reminder that we're now entering a 4-month stretch of hot/humid weather. Today is the 1st day w/ normal high of 90. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/GQhl9jviPj— Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) June 2, 2017
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- We’re STILL not drying out anytime soon … unsettled weather will continue across SE LA/SW MS through the weekend, with high rain chances through early next week
- Significant drying is not in the forecast before the MIDDLE of next week (Wednesday, still 20% … Thursday, finally NO mention of rain)!
- While it was a quiet morning - for a change - on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, that is certainly not indicative of our weather for later Friday; moisture levels remain VERY high with an increasingly abundant moisture field streaming northward from the SW Gulf of Mexico …
- The Storm Prediction Center has given the Gulf of Mexico the all clear regarding a possible outbreak of severe weather … Friday/Saturday/Sunday
- Of course, we could still experience a few isolated stronger storms (basically, each afternoon) but nothing that would be considered widespread
- By next week, a cold front is highly anticipated to actually pass through our viewing area … that means Wednesday may well be a transition day ("only" isolated showers) before we FINALLY have some drier weather for the end of NEXT week!
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 3 - 4 feet; light chop to choppy
Inland Lakes: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 2 - 3 feet
TIDES FOR JUNE 3:
High Tide: 10:25 a.m. +0.9
Low Tide: 12:16 a.m. +0.5
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 2 … 103° (2011); 54° (1903)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 2 … 90°; 69°
SUNRISE: 6:02 a.m.
SUNSET: 8:03 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.