Lamar-Dixon Expo Center welcomes Pelican Cluster Dog Show

Information provided by Pelican Cluster

GONZALES, LA - The Northlake Kennel Club of Greater Covington, Louisiana and the Riverside West Kennel Club of Greater New Orleans are pleased to announce that the Pelican Cluster Dog Show will be held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 4-H Building, in Gonzales, Louisiana. Show dates are Thursday, June 1st thru Sunday, June 4th with the Northlake Kennel Club hosting the first two days and the Riverside West Kennel Club hosting the last two days. The shows will be held under the rules of the American Kennel Club and the show will be supervised by Jack Onofrio Dog Shows of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Judging will start at approximately 8:30 AM each morning and will end around 5 PM. Deadline for entries is 12 PM CDT on Wednesday, May 17th.

This will be the second stop in the Pelican Circuit series of shows held over three consecutive weekends in the three different locations throughout the state. The first stop will be the Cotton Land Cluster, hosted by both the Bayou Kennel Club of Monroe and the Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club Memorial Day weekend at the Monroe Civic Center. The third stop will be the Cowboy Cluster, co-hosted by the Calcasieu Kennel Club of Lake Charles and the Acadiana Kennel Club of Lafayette at the Lake Charles Civic Center June 8th thru 11th.

Approximately 800 dogs representing 190 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club will be competing for both “Best In Show” and “Reserve Best In Show” trophies. Vendors will also be available at the site so that you may purchase treats or other gifts for your family’s four-legged members.

Lamar-Dixon has been owned by Ascension Parish since 2009 and is located off Interstate 10 at Exit 177 (LA Highway 30), halfway between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The center is conveniently adjacent to restaurants, hotels, and shopping, with a Tanger Outlet Mall and Cabela’s nearby. The facility was recently remodeled and is now enclosed with A/C. RV parking will also be available with both 30 and 50 amp hook-ups. Wi-Fi is also now available.

Statistics from the AKC, show that having a four-day event can bring as much as $350,000 to a local economy. The average spent for each individual is just over $685 per day on things like lodging, meals, supplies, fuel, etc. A copy of the information is available in this packet.

Admission is free, but only dogs registered for the shows will be admitted inside the buildings. For additional information, please go to the American Kennel Club’s website at www.akc.org or the Onofrio website at www.onofrio.com.