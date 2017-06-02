Lamar-Dixon Expo Center welcomes Pelican Cluster Dog Show

The Northlake Kennel Club of Greater Covington, Louisiana and the Riverside West Kennel Club of Greater New Orleans are pleased to announce that the Pelican Cluster Dog Show will be held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 4-H Building, in Gonzales, Louisiana.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
National Donut Day is Friday, June 2, and to celebrate, Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 2.More >>
It's a small town of about 1,000 people just north of the Louisiana border, tucked away with its southern charm: Gloster, Mississippi. But the quiet, little town of close knit people has a side not discussed in public.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
