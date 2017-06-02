LSU's Dural still waiting for first Drew Brees pass

Saints veteran quarterback Chase Daniel said he likes what he's seen from LSU rookie free agent wide receiver Travin Dural.

Daniel complimented the Breaux Bridge native after Thursday's OTA workout.

"A lot of people here are rooting for him," Daniel said. "He's showing his speed; he's showing his athleticism out there ... each and every day."

Dural has played with LSU quarterbacks like Brandon Harris and Anthony Jennings, who lost their starting jobs and wound up transferring to other schools.

He said he's excited about catching passes from a future Hall of Famer like Drew Brees, who has been a fixture in New Orleans for more than a decade.

"I haven't had a chance to catch a pass from him, yet," Dural said. "Just watching the things he does and how he handles himself ... you know, it's great."

The Saints have only been in OTA workouts for two weeks, but there are still a couple of weeks to go before the Saints hold minicamp.

