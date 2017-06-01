Law enforcement officers honored at annual BRPD awards ceremony

Thursday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department honored many of their own at the annual BRPD awards ceremony.

Three of the men recognized were Officers Montrell Jackson, Matthew Gerald, and East Baton Rouge Parish Deputy Brad Garafola. They each were honored with a medal of valor. They were killed during the July 2016 police ambush attack.

Around 80 people in total were recognized. BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie says the night does a lot to bring together his department.

“Our officers work hard every day, and it is good for them, and it's good for their moral to come to a night where they can relax and be celebrated for what they do and be recognized for going above and beyond,” said Dabadie.

Also recognized at this year's ceremony was former East Baton Rouge Mayor-president Kip Holden.

