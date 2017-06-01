Central moves one step forward one drainage project to prevent future flooding

Thursday night, leaders in the City of Central moved closer to having a contractor in place for a drainage project to help protect the city from future flooding.

The city council met to discuss bids for a project to clean up drainage canals inside the city. The council narrowed the options down to two, and then recommended that the mayor conduct interviews and check references on both options before the city decides. City leaders say the project is vital to prevent future flooding.

“With this project, once it moves forward, it's going to move the water faster downstream, eliminate the residential flooding as much as possible, and improve the health, safety, and welfare and quality of life of the citizens of Central,” said David Ratcliff, program director for Central.

This meeting comes after some residents were concerned after heavy rain earlier this year led to high water in the city.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.