Repticon coming to Gonzales with lizards, snakes, other exotic animals

Thursday night, leaders in the City of Central moved closer to having a contractor in place for a drainage project to help protect the city from future flooding.More >>
Thursday night, leaders in the City of Central moved closer to having a contractor in place for a drainage project to help protect the city from future flooding.More >>
Nearly 100 community members gathered Thursday night to honor the life of 12-year-old, Sammy Lee, who was struck and killed by a truck during a police chase on Old Hammond Hwy. Wednesday evening.More >>
Nearly 100 community members gathered Thursday night to honor the life of 12-year-old, Sammy Lee, who was struck and killed by a truck during a police chase on Old Hammond Hwy. Wednesday evening.More >>
A growing memorial and vigil honor the life of the 12-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing police.More >>
A growing memorial and vigil honor the life of the 12-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing police.More >>
Repticon, a nationally recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos, is coming to Gonzales with a variety of vendors, breeders, and educators. The family-friendly event offers the opportunity to learn about animals that aren't usually found in typical pet stores.More >>
Repticon, a nationally recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos, is coming to Gonzales with a variety of vendors, breeders, and educators. The family-friendly event offers the opportunity to learn about animals that aren't usually found in typical pet stores.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 1.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 1.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Warrants state that a nurse employed at Mary Black Hospital was arrested on multiple drug charges.More >>
Warrants state that a nurse employed at Mary Black Hospital was arrested on multiple drug charges.More >>
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.More >>
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>