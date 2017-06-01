Repticon coming to Gonzales with lizards, snakes, other exotic animals

Repticon, a nationally recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos, is coming to Gonzales with a variety of vendors, breeders, and educators.

The family-friendly event offers the opportunity to learn about animals that aren't usually found in typical pet stores. During the event, many different seminars will be held on a variety of animal-related topics hosted by experts in the field of herpetology, which is the study of amphibians and reptiles.

Attendees will also be able to shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and other small, exotic animals. Repticon is also a great place to purchase merchandise for these pets, such as cages, supplies, and live and frozen feeders. Guests can also get advise from experts about how to care for these unique pets.

There will also be door prizes and raffles at the event.

The event will be held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, located at 9039 S St. Landry Ave. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 and close at 5 p.m. On Sunday, show hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 per adult at the door, $5 for children 5-12, and free for children under 5. VIP and advance tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.