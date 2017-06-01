Mayor accused of escorting people into town hall, helping them vote

It's a small town of about 1,000 people just north of the Louisiana border, tucked away with its southern charm: Gloster, Mississippi. But the quiet, little town of close knit people has a side not discussed in public.More >>
Thursday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department honored many of their own at the annual BRPD awards ceremony.More >>
Thursday night, leaders in the City of Central moved closer to having a contractor in place for a drainage project to help protect the city from future flooding.More >>
Nearly 100 community members gathered Thursday night to honor the life of 12-year-old, Sammy Lee, who was struck and killed by a truck during a police chase on Old Hammond Hwy. Wednesday evening.More >>
A growing memorial and vigil honor the life of the 12-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing police.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
