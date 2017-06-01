St. Helena: Two bodies with gunshot wounds to head found in car in Grangeville

Officials with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a double homicide Thursday evening.

According to officials, two bodies were discovered in the backseat of a car with what appear to be gunshot wounds to the head. The bodies of two males were found on Hwy. 37 just east of LA 63 near Power's Grocery Store in Grangeville.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

There is currently no suspect, however, officials say foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the St. Helena Parish Detective Division at 225-222-4413.

