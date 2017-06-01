Officials release names of 2 Baker men found murdered in St. Helena Parish

While hurricane season officially begins June 1, we got off to an early start.More >>
While hurricane season officially begins June 1, we got off to an early start.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 2.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 2.More >>
Officials with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office have released the names of the two men who were found dead Thursday evening.More >>
Officials with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office have released the names of the two men who were found dead Thursday evening.More >>
Want a night out but don't have the funds? The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has an option for you.More >>
Want a night out but don't have the funds? The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has an option for you.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Anna Bearb, who commented about the bond for the man accused of killing 12-year-old Samuel Lee.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Anna Bearb, who commented about the bond for the man accused of killing 12-year-old Samuel Lee.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >>
The state prison in Brownfield is closing its doors after losing funding in the state budget. Brownfield's city manager says they will lose about $250,000 because of the closure of TDCJ's West Texas Intermediate Sanction Facility.More >>
The state prison in Brownfield is closing its doors after losing funding in the state budget. Brownfield's city manager says they will lose about $250,000 because of the closure of TDCJ's West Texas Intermediate Sanction Facility.More >>
Police continue to investigate a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.More >>
Police continue to investigate a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.More >>