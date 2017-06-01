Officials release names of 2 Baker men found murdered in St. Helena Parish

Officials with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office have released the names of the two men who were found dead Thursday evening.

Mohamed Sead Hussain, 29, and Dedrick Dewayne Williams, 23, both of Baker, were found dead in the backseat of a car. Both had gunshot wounds to the head.

The men were found on Hwy. 37 just east of LA 63 near Power's Grocery Store in Grangeville. However, officials believe the shooting may have happened at another location.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect.

"There are a couple of people who have popped on our radar that we are interested in talking to," said Chief Joe Chaney.

The investigation is ongoing and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the St. Helena Parish Detective Division at (225) 222-4413 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

