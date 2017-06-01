Officials arrest Baker man in double murder of victims found in St. Helena Parish

Officials have arrested a suspect in connection with a double homicide in south Louisiana.

The Baker Police Department reported DaShawn Whitfield, 22, of Baker, was taken into custody Saturday. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office reported Muhammad Sead Hussain, 29, and Dedrick Dewayne Williams, 23, both of Baker, were found dead in the backseat of a car Thursday evening. Both had gunshot wounds to the head.

"These types of acts normally don't happen here," said Joe Chaney, chief of detectives with SHPSO. "The way they have taken the lives of these individuals should bring concern to anybody."

The men were found on LA 37 just east of LA 63 near Power's Grocery Store in Grangeville. However, officials believe the shooting may have happened at another location.

"We have a time frame that the vehicle was either in the East Baton Rouge or Baker area," Chaney added.

He also said other evidence at the scene indicated that the victims were shot first, then brought to the area. The investigation is ongoing and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting.

While investigators are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of what happened, Chaney encourages residents to be on alert.

"Crimes can happen anywhere and we all need to be on our best watch and look out for each other," Chaney added.

Baker officials also advised a second suspect is already in custody in relation to the case.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the St. Helena Parish Detective Division at 225-222-4413 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.