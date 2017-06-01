Both suspects in Baker double homicide released; investigation continues

UPDATE - JUNE 7

The second suspect in this case, Adam Wright, was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, June 6. As the investigation continues, we are working to obtain more details in this case.

UPDATE - JUNE 5

Whitfield was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison due to a lack of evidence, however, Baker officials say they are still investigating further.

UPDATE - JUNE 4

Authorities now have in custody two men who they say were involved in a double homicide resulting from a dispute over an illegal synthetic marijuana transaction.

On June 1, detectives with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Officer were called to assist in a double homicide where the bodies of Muhammad Sead Hussain, 29, and Dedrick Dewayne Williams, 23, both of Baker, were found in an abandoned field within the parish.

According to the Baker Police Department, on that same day detectives with the department contacted the family members of Hussain and Williams, who say there was a third person who hung around them on a regular basis. Those family members implicated Adam Wright, 17, also of Baker.

Police say a search into a law enforcement database, along with the family member’s descriptions, lead detectives to develop Wright as a suspect of the murders.

On June 2, a detective with the Baker PD made contact with Wright’s mother, who said he would turn himself in and wanted to clear his name.

According to police, Wright, who is listed as a co-defendant on the probable cause report, was then given his Miranda rights and an interview was conducted where he gave several inconsistent versions of what occurred during the shooting.

Police also say, however, under direct questioning, Wright told police that on May 31 he was in one of the victims' car at the other victim’s home in Baker on Debra Dr.

According to Wright’s statement to police, he saw DaShawn Whitfield, 22, of Baker, pull up at the stop sign on Debra Dr. and Heath Dr., facing one of the victims' homes.

Wright told police the three were in the vehicle to smoke weed and he noticed Whitfield get out of his car with a black gym bag. He said Whitfield then walked up to the car, opened the passenger side door, and ask “Where is my mojo blunt and my money?”

Wright told police Whitfield then pulled out a black handgun with a silencer attached, pointed it at Hussain’s head and shot him in the forehead at point blank range.

Wright told police he then got out of the back passenger side and began back peddling. According to Wright’s statement to police, Whitfield yelled at him, “If you tell the police, or anyone, I’ll kill you too!”

He said Whitfield then pointed his gun at Williams’ head and shot him at close range. Wright said he then ran down Heath Dr. and noticed Whitfield pull Williams out of the car, lay him down in the back seat, and drove away.

According to police, Wright failed to report the incident, or contact emergency services or police, despite having witnessed the shooting and knowing who Whitfield was.

Detectives later contacted Whitfield, who said his family had picked him up and drove him to the country, which police believe to be somewhere in East Feliciana Parish.

According to Baker PD, Whitfield turned himself into authorities on June 3. Under direct questioning detectives asked Whitfield about the incident to which he told therm that he and one of the victims got into a physical altercation about a synthetic marijuana transaction in the past year and a half.

According to police, Whitfield denied involvement in the double homicide, but was able to positively identify both victims and admitted that they all smoked "mojo" together several times.

Police say Whitfield attempted to provide an alibi of his whereabouts that night, but after further investigation, detectives determined those claims to be false.

Whitfield was charged with two counts of 1st degree murder and was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials have arrested a suspect in connection with a double homicide in south Louisiana.

The Baker Police Department reported DaShawn Whitfield, 22, of Baker, was taken into custody Saturday on charges of two counts of 1st degree murder.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office reported Muhammad Sead Hussain, 29, and Dedrick Dewayne Williams, 23, both of Baker, were found dead in the backseat of a car Thursday evening. Both had gunshot wounds to the head.

"These types of acts normally don't happen here," said Joe Chaney, chief of detectives with SHPSO. "The way they have taken the lives of these individuals should bring concern to anybody."

The men were found on LA 37 just east of LA 63 near Power's Grocery Store in Grangeville. However, officials believe the shooting may have happened at another location.

"We have a time frame that the vehicle was either in the East Baton Rouge or Baker area," Chaney added.

He also said other evidence at the scene indicated that the victims were shot first, then brought to the area. The investigation is ongoing and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting.

While investigators are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of what happened, Chaney encourages residents to be on alert.

"Crimes can happen anywhere and we all need to be on our best watch and look out for each other," Chaney added.

Baker officials also advised a second suspect is already in custody in relation to the case. This suspect, Adam Wright, 17, is charged with accessory to first degree murder after the fact. He reportedly turned himself in to authorities Saturday.

