Applications now being accepted for rental repair, reconstruction program in BR

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday the rollout of Baton Rouge ReBuilds, a rental repair and reconstruction program that's part of the ongoing August 2016 flood recovery effort.

The program, which is funded with around $5.3 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is now accepting applications from landlords of rental homes.

"Residents across the city and parish continue to feel the impact of last August's devastating floods. The launch of this program is one important step towards getting us back to where we need to be," said Broome.

The program aims to help landlords repair or rebuild apartments of seven units or fewer. Single family house and mobile home rentals are also eligible for the program, which is structured to provide construction delivery and oversight.

Participating landlords will be expected to lease to renters who earn 80 percent or less of the Area Median Income (AMI) for at least a year, and must charge no more than around $840 per month for a two-bedroom unit.

Landlords who earn less than 120 percent of the AMI will be given first priority. Non-profit and for-profit developers can also apply for the program.

The application deadline is June 30. Letters for successful applicants will be sent out beginning July 14. Applications should be submitted online here, or by phone at 225-763-8700. Paper applications can also be picked up in person at the Office of Community Development in City Hall during normal business hours.

