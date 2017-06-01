Tigers offense puts up 15 runs in an opening round victory over Texas Southern

The Tigers offense put up 15 runs in an opening round victory over Texas Southern.
|Game 1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|TSU
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|2
|LSU
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|2
|15
|11
|5
Top 1: Texas Southern strikes for 2 runs
Kamren Dukes singled to right center
Jose Camacho singled through the left side, Dukes advanced to second
Gaudencio Lucca walked
Christian Sanchez singled to shortstop, advanced to second on a fielding error, RBI (1 run unearned)
Top 2: TSU adds another run
Dukes reached on a throwing error by Josh Smith, advanced to second
Camacho singled up the middle, RBI; K.Dukes scored
Bottom 2: LSU strikes for 4
Nick Coomes walked
Josh Smith hit by pitch
Michael Papierski singled to left (RBI); Coomes scored
Zach Watson home run to left (3 RBI); Smith and Papierski scored
Bottom 3: LSU adds 1 more
Cole Freeman tripled to center field
Greg Deichmann infield single (RBI); Freeman scored
Top 5: TSU scores 4 runs
Dukes reached on an error
Camacho walked
Lucca singled to left field, RBI; Dukes scored (unearned)
Sanchez walked
Jose Cabreja reached on an error, RBI; Lucca and Camacho scored (unearned)
Horace LeBlanc singled up the middle, RBI; Sanchez scored
Bottom 5: LSU bounces back with 4 runs
Freeman doubled down the left field line
Duplantis singled to right center
Deichmann intentionally walked
Coomes singled to right; Freeman scored
Jordan sac fly to left; Duplantis scored
Smith doubles to deep left field; Deichmann scored
Papierski sac fly to right field, RBI (0-1 F); Coomes scored
Bottom 7: 4 more for LSU
Jordan hit by pitch
Papierski homered to right field, 2 RBI; Jordan scored
Watson homered to left field, RBI
Freeman walked
Duplantis singled to left field (RBI), Freeman scored
Bottom 8: 2 more for LSU
Smith doubles to put runners in scoring position
Romero pinch hits for Papierski, 2 RBI.
