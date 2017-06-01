Tigers offense puts up 15 runs in an opening round victory over - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BR Regional: LSU Scoring Updates

Tigers offense puts up 15 runs in an opening round victory over Texas Southern

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Kramer Robertson (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB) Kramer Robertson (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Tigers offense put up 15 runs in an opening round victory over Texas Southern.

Game 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
TSU 2 1 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 7 7 2
LSU 0 4 1 0 4 0 4 2 15 11 5

Top 1: Texas Southern strikes for 2 runs
Kamren Dukes singled to right center    
Jose Camacho singled through the left side, Dukes advanced to second
Gaudencio Lucca walked
Christian Sanchez singled to shortstop, advanced to second on a fielding error, RBI (1 run unearned)

Top 2: TSU adds another run
Dukes reached on a throwing error by Josh Smith, advanced to second
Camacho singled up the middle, RBI; K.Dukes scored 

Bottom 2: LSU strikes for 4
Nick Coomes walked 
Josh Smith hit by pitch 
Michael Papierski singled to left (RBI); Coomes scored
Zach Watson home run to left (3 RBI); Smith and Papierski scored 

Bottom 3: LSU adds 1 more
Cole Freeman tripled to center field
Greg Deichmann infield single (RBI); Freeman scored

Top 5: TSU scores 4 runs
Dukes reached on an error    
Camacho walked
Lucca singled to left field, RBI; Dukes scored (unearned)
Sanchez walked
Jose Cabreja reached on an error, RBI; Lucca and Camacho scored (unearned)
Horace LeBlanc singled up the middle, RBI; Sanchez scored

Bottom 5: LSU bounces back with 4 runs
Freeman doubled down the left field line
Duplantis singled to right center
Deichmann intentionally walked
Coomes singled to right; Freeman scored
Jordan sac fly to left; Duplantis scored
Smith doubles to deep left field; Deichmann scored
Papierski sac fly to right field, RBI (0-1 F); Coomes scored

Bottom 7: 4 more for LSU
Jordan hit by pitch
Papierski homered to right field, 2 RBI; Jordan scored
Watson homered to left field, RBI 
Freeman walked
Duplantis singled to left field (RBI), Freeman scored

Bottom 8: 2 more for LSU
Smith doubles to put runners in scoring position
Romero pinch hits for Papierski, 2 RBI.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly