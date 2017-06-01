Tigers offense puts up 15 runs in an opening round victory over Texas Southern

The Tigers offense put up 15 runs in an opening round victory over Texas Southern.

Game 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E TSU 2 1 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 7 7 2 LSU 0 4 1 0 4 0 4 2 15 11 5

Top 1: Texas Southern strikes for 2 runs

Kamren Dukes singled to right center

Jose Camacho singled through the left side, Dukes advanced to second

Gaudencio Lucca walked

Christian Sanchez singled to shortstop, advanced to second on a fielding error, RBI (1 run unearned)

Top 2: TSU adds another run

Dukes reached on a throwing error by Josh Smith, advanced to second

Camacho singled up the middle, RBI; K.Dukes scored

Bottom 2: LSU strikes for 4

Nick Coomes walked

Josh Smith hit by pitch

Michael Papierski singled to left (RBI); Coomes scored

Zach Watson home run to left (3 RBI); Smith and Papierski scored

Bottom 3: LSU adds 1 more

Cole Freeman tripled to center field

Greg Deichmann infield single (RBI); Freeman scored

Top 5: TSU scores 4 runs

Dukes reached on an error

Camacho walked

Lucca singled to left field, RBI; Dukes scored (unearned)

Sanchez walked

Jose Cabreja reached on an error, RBI; Lucca and Camacho scored (unearned)

Horace LeBlanc singled up the middle, RBI; Sanchez scored

Bottom 5: LSU bounces back with 4 runs

Freeman doubled down the left field line

Duplantis singled to right center

Deichmann intentionally walked

Coomes singled to right; Freeman scored

Jordan sac fly to left; Duplantis scored

Smith doubles to deep left field; Deichmann scored

Papierski sac fly to right field, RBI (0-1 F); Coomes scored

Bottom 7: 4 more for LSU

Jordan hit by pitch

Papierski homered to right field, 2 RBI; Jordan scored

Watson homered to left field, RBI

Freeman walked

Duplantis singled to left field (RBI), Freeman scored

Bottom 8: 2 more for LSU

Smith doubles to put runners in scoring position

Romero pinch hits for Papierski, 2 RBI.

