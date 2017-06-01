BR Regional: LSU Scoring Updates

LSU plays host to Texas Southern in game one of the Baton Rouge Regional.
Jared Poche' takes the mound today for the Tigers looking to tie an LSU record of 38 career wins,
|Game 1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|TSU
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|LSU
|0
|4
|1
|5
|4
|3
Top 1: Texas Southern strikes for 2 runs
Kamren Dukes singled to right center
Jose Camacho singled through the left side, Dukes advanced to second
Gaudencio Lucca walked
Christian Sanchez singled to shortstop, advanced to second on a fielding error, RBI (1 run unearned)
Top 2: TSU adds another run
Dukes reached on a throwing error by Josh Smith, advanced to second
Camacho singled up the middle, RBI; K.Dukes scored
Bottom 2: LSU strikes for 4
Nick Coomes walked
Josh Smith hit by pitch
Michael Papierski singled to left (RBI); Coomes scored
Zach Watson home run to left (3 RBI); Smith and Papierski scored
Bottom 3: LSU adds 1 more
Cole Freeman tripled to center field
Greg Deichmann infield single (RBI); Freeman scored
