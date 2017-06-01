BR Regional: LSU Scoring Updates

LSU plays host to Texas Southern in game one of the Baton Rouge Regional.

Jared Poche' takes the mound today for the Tigers looking to tie an LSU record of 38 career wins,

Game 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E TSU 2 1 0 0 3 4 0 LSU 0 4 1 5 4 3

Top 1: Texas Southern strikes for 2 runs

Kamren Dukes singled to right center

Jose Camacho singled through the left side, Dukes advanced to second

Gaudencio Lucca walked

Christian Sanchez singled to shortstop, advanced to second on a fielding error, RBI (1 run unearned)

Top 2: TSU adds another run

Dukes reached on a throwing error by Josh Smith, advanced to second

Camacho singled up the middle, RBI; K.Dukes scored

Bottom 2: LSU strikes for 4

Nick Coomes walked

Josh Smith hit by pitch

Michael Papierski singled to left (RBI); Coomes scored

Zach Watson home run to left (3 RBI); Smith and Papierski scored

Bottom 3: LSU adds 1 more

Cole Freeman tripled to center field

Greg Deichmann infield single (RBI); Freeman scored

