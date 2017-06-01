CAA holds Smooch a Pooch fundraiser to raise money to build new animal shelter

For some Baton Rouge animal lovers, their lunch break Thursday afternoon was spent hanging with some dogs.

“It's a great way to let folks meet some of the animals that we have up for adoption. It gets them out of the shelter for a little bit, so it's a fun outing for them, and we just thought it would be a fun way to raise awareness about what we are doing,” said Gwen Palagi with the Companion Animal Alliance (CAA).

CAA set up the “Smooch a Pooch” kissing booth on the steps of the state capitol. The goal was to raise awareness about the group's new shelter being building on LSU’s campus.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and generosity shown for this project. Together, we are going to build a better future for animals in our parish,” said Beth Brewster, CAA executive director.

They've raised more than 93 percent of the $12 million needed to complete the project. Construction on the new shelter should begin sometime this summer.

In 2016, CAA helped 3,785 animals find permanent homes and returned 892 animals to their owners.

To find out how to be a part of building the new shelter, call 225-774-7701.

