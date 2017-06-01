LSU places three on Collegiate Baseball's All-American Teams

Kramer Robertson named to the All-American third-team (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)

The Tigers have placed three members on the 2017 Collegiate Baseball All-American teams.

Outfielder Greg Deichmann was named to the first-team, starting pitcher Alex Lange to the second-team and shortstop Kramer Robertson earned a spot on the third-team.

This season Deichmann is hitting .330 with 19 home runs, 11 doubles and 67 RBI.

Lange has an 8-5 record, with a 2.59 ERA going into this weekend's Baton Rouge Regional. Lange has limited opponents to a .234 batting average.

Robertson has a .314 batting average this year. The shortstop has eight home runs, three triples, 16 doubles and 39 RBI.

LSU is scheduled to play Texas Southern at 2:30 p.m. Friday at The Box.

