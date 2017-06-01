Belaire High marching band set to travel to France for D-Day ceremony

Belaire High School's marching band is on its way to France.

The Royal Wave Band is the only marching band from Louisiana to be chosen to perform at the 73rd D-Day anniversary ceremony in Normandy. Thanks to donations and fundraisers, the group was able to raise $78,000 to cover trip expenses.

Band director, Juvan Pollard, says this trip is a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent their school and state, and to honor our country's veterans in Normandy.

"It's been a long time coming. We've been fundraising for quite a while now, so at this point now, we're ready. We're ready. Long hours, extended practices. Practices over holiday breaks,” said Pollard.

"This trip for me means a lot because I've never been out of state and I've never even flew on an airplane before. To say I'm flying on an airplane for the first time and going to France, that's a big opportunity and I really appreciate the opportunity that I got,” said Terrianna Jones, a senior at Belaire High and a member of the band.

The Royal Wave Band will be performing all weekend, with the first show right in front of the Eiffel Tower. The band returns home Tuesday, June 6.

