Belaire High marching band performs in France for D-Day ceremony

Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 6.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 6.More >>
Belaire High School's marching band performed throughout the weekend for the D-Day ceremony in Paris, France.More >>
Belaire High School's marching band performed throughout the weekend for the D-Day ceremony in Paris, France.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for individuals who are accused of burglarizing several vacant units at the construction site of the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Hwy.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for individuals who are accused of burglarizing several vacant units at the construction site of the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Hwy.More >>
At shakedown at Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a corrections officer for reportedly trying to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the prison.More >>
At shakedown at Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a corrections officer for reportedly trying to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the prison.More >>
Hundreds of pages of police and prosecution interviews related to the bribery cases against Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and a Gonzales businessman shed new light on a complicated web of alleged secret political backroom deals.More >>
Hundreds of pages of police and prosecution interviews related to the bribery cases against Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and a Gonzales businessman shed new light on a complicated web of alleged secret political backroom deals.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is will soon be against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is will soon be against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Ole Miss released a 125 page response Tuesday to the NCAA notice of allegations. The NCAA charges the Rebel football program with 21 violations ranging from personalized recruiting videos to cash payments to recruits and players. Ole Miss will contest 7 of the charges. That includes the biggest infractions (head coach responsibility and lack of institutional control).More >>
Ole Miss released a 125 page response Tuesday to the NCAA notice of allegations. The NCAA charges the Rebel football program with 21 violations ranging from personalized recruiting videos to cash payments to recruits and players. Ole Miss will contest 7 of the charges. That includes the biggest infractions (head coach responsibility and lack of institutional control).More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>