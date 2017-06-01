Former LSU band director settles lawsuit against university

Thursday, June 1 marks the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season. It has been a remarkable run of four years without any tropical activity for southeast Louisiana.More >>
Thursday, June 1 marks the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season. It has been a remarkable run of four years without any tropical activity for southeast Louisiana.More >>
The driver of the 18-wheeler that overturned on I-12 E early Thursday morning was cited by authorities. The roadway is expected to remain partially blocked until late Thursday night.More >>
The driver of the 18-wheeler that overturned on I-12 E early Thursday morning was cited by authorities. The roadway is expected to remain partially blocked until late Thursday night.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 1.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 1.More >>
A growing memorial and vigil honor the life of the 12-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing police.More >>
A growing memorial and vigil honor the life of the 12-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing police.More >>
Over the past few years NOAA has devoted a lot of time, money, and resources towards storm surge research. Now they are ready to debut two new tools.More >>
Over the past few years NOAA has devoted a lot of time, money, and resources towards storm surge research. Now they are ready to debut two new tools.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.More >>
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.More >>
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>