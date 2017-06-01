Former LSU band director settles lawsuit against university

A settlement has been reached between the former Tiger Band director and LSU.

Court records show that Roy King reached a settlement with the university. The details of the settlement were not included in the documents.

“He is happy it is settled and looking forward to moving on," said King's lawyer Jill Craft. "He wants his LSU family, the Golden Band, to know he loves them all and misses them but knows they will each succeed in every endeavor their life brings.”

LSU officials fired King after placing him on administrative leave on April 6. The firing was the result of a nearly four-month long internal investigation into King. A termination letter was mailed to King on April 19.

“LSU terminated Roy King in 2016 after an internal investigation," said Ernie Ballard III, an LSU spokesperson. "LSU is very satisfied with the settlement of Mr. King’s lawsuit.”

King was part of the Tiger Band program for 18 years.

