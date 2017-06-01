Former LSU band director settles lawsuit against LSU

Bond has been set at $57,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Bond has been set at $57,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A settlement has been reached between the former Tiger Band director and LSU.More >>
A settlement has been reached between the former Tiger Band director and LSU.More >>
A House lawmaker has tabled a bill boosting GPA requirements for TOPS.More >>
A House lawmaker has tabled a bill boosting GPA requirements for TOPS.More >>
A growing memorial and a vigil will honor the life of the 12-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing police.More >>
A growing memorial and a vigil will honor the life of the 12-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing police.More >>
Because of recent deadly domestic violence cases in Baton Rouge and Lincoln, MS, the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers has decided to feature three suspects wanted in separate domestic violence investigations.More >>
Because of recent deadly domestic violence cases in Baton Rouge and Lincoln, MS, the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers has decided to feature three suspects wanted in separate domestic violence investigations.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.More >>
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.More >>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Bond has been set at $57,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Bond has been set at $57,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>