Former LSU band director settles lawsuit against LSU

A settlement has been reached between the former Tiger Band director and LSU.

Court records show that Roy King reached a settlement with the university. The details of the settlement were not included in the documents.

LSU officials fired King after placing him on administrative leave on April 6. The firing was the result of a nearly four-month long internal investigation into King. A termination letter was mailed to King on April 19.

King was part of the Tiger Band program for 18 years.

Jill Craft, King's lawyer, said King got caught in a turf war over money and who controls it for the Tiger Band.

"The problem with what's happening to Mr. King is he was caught in the middle of it and starting blowing the whistle about it," Craft said.

