Growing memorial, vigil honor life of 12-year-old killed during chase

A growing memorial and vigil honor the life of the 12-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing police.

The community has wrapped its arms around the family of Sammy Lee, who died while trying to cross the street Wednesday night on Old Hammond Hwy. at the intersection with Gloria Dr. A vigil will be held at this location Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

Blue balloons, Sammy's favorite, along with flowers, and a cross sit near the location where he died.

A spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Parish schools says Sammy attended Riveroaks Elementary, not far from where the incident happened.

Family members say he was an excellent student and was excited about entering 6th grade next year.

