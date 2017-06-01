Hall of Fame coach Yvette Girouard talks about LSU vs. UCLA in WCWS

LSU softball is getting ready for game one of the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Hall of Fame softball coach Yvette Girouard, who coached the Tigers for 10 seasons, is in Oklahoma City to root for LSU in the WCWS. She took five teams to Oklahoma City during her coaching days.

Girouard said she sometimes watches things happening during a game and if she was coaching, she’d be losing it.

Beth Torina, on the other hand, has been able to remain calm. She said she’s worked on being calm because she feels she was too emotional, maybe, earlier as a coach.

"Two different personalities altogether - she’s cool, calm, collected - when everything looks like it’s falling apart around her, she’s the steady force," Girouard said. "But, it’s magnificent what she’s done - back to back to back - I can’t say I did that in my career. So, it’s just been a phenomenal run for the Tigers here."

Girouard also gave her take on UCLA's squad.

