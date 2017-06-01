Ancho Chile Marinade from 18 Steak - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ancho Chile Marinade from 18 Steak

Ingredients:

½ cup ancho chiles

½ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt to taste

Eye of ribeye wagyu steak

In a medium bowl, whisk together the ancho chiles, vegetable oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, oregano, cumin, and salt. Add the eye of ribeye wagyu, tossing to coat thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours before grilling. If desired, baste each side with marinade while grilling.

