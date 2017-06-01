Overturned 18-wheeler partially blocks I-12 East, driver cited

This crash caused lane blockages on I-12 East before Holden for many hours. (Source: Viewer)

The driver of the 18-wheeler that overturned on I-12 early Thursday morning, leaving the roadway shut down for hours and expected to remain partially blocked until late Thursday night, was cited by authorities.

Louisiana State Police reported the big rig was the only vehicle involved in a crash on I-12 East just before the Holden exit around 5 a.m.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee said the tractor-trailer was not carrying any hazardous materials. He added the driver suffered minor injuries and was cited for careless operation. His name was not released.

According to Lee, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is sending equipment to the site to remove the cosmetic items the truck was hauling and to put it back onto its wheels, so it can be towed away.

Officials said I-12 East in that area is reduced to one lane and they are advising drivers that it could take until midnight to get all lanes back open.

