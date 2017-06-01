Overturned 18-wheeler partially blocks I-12 E; driver cited

This crash caused lane blockages on I-12 East before Holden for many hours. (Source: Viewer)

The driver of the 18-wheeler that overturned on I-12 E early Thursday morning was cited by authorities. The roadway is expected to remain partially blocked until late Thursday night.

Louisiana State Police reported the big rig was the only vehicle involved in a crash on I-12 E just before the Holden exit around 5 a.m.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee says the tractor-trailer was not carrying any hazardous materials. He added the driver suffered minor injuries and was cited for careless operation. His name was not released.

According to Lee, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is working to remove the cosmetic items the truck was hauling and to put it back onto its wheels so it can be towed away.

Officials say I-12 E in that area is reduced to one lane and they are advising drivers it could take until midnight to get all lanes back open.

