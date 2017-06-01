WANTED: 3 suspects accused in separate domestic violence cases

Because of recent deadly domestic violence cases in Baton Rouge and Lincoln, MS, the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers has decided to feature three suspects wanted in separate domestic violence investigations.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for Jason Bland, 36, who is accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and choking her on April 16.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bland is wanted on a charge of domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Desmond Gaines, 37, who is also suspected of choking a woman on Dec. 28, 2016.

Investigators said he did that after punching the victim in the stomach several times.

Gaines is also 6 feet tall. He weighs 175 pounds. His hair is black and his eyes are brown.

He is also wanted on a charge of domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

BRPD is searching for Reginald Broadway, who is accused of stalking a woman and attacking her as she was about to get into her car. According to authorities, Broadway punched the victim in the face, took her purse, and then drove off in her car.

He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, carjacking, purse snatching, and stalking.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

