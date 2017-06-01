Robbery victim dies after being shot on N. Donmoor Ave.

Police say a 20-year-old man died after an unknown man robbed him, then shot him.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on May 7, 2017 shortly before 2 a.m.

The victim, Anaival Ac, was sitting in his vehicle, which was parked in the 700 block of N. Donmoor Ave., when a man walked up to him and robbed him of money.

Ac was taken to a local hospital. He died on Tuesday, May 30.

Witnesses described the suspect as a light skinned black male who has a slim build. He was last seen running away on foot.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

