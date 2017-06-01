LSU vs UCLA: Scoring Updates from OKC - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU vs UCLA: Scoring Updates from OKC

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WAFB) -

LSU (47-20) is battling UCLA (47-13) in the first round of the Women's Softball College World Series.

Updates from Oklahoma City:

Game 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
LSU 1 0 0 1 4 1
UCLA 0 0 0 2 0

Top 1: LSU scores 1 run
Emily Griggs doubled to right center
Sahvanna Jaquish doubled to center field, RBI; Griggs scored.

