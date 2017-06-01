LSU vs UCLA: Scoring Updates from OKC

LSU (47-20) is battling UCLA (47-13) in the first round of the Women's Softball College World Series.
Updates from Oklahoma City:
|Game 1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|LSU
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Top 1: LSU scores 1 run
Emily Griggs doubled to right center
Sahvanna Jaquish doubled to center field, RBI; Griggs scored.
