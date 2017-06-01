LSU beats UCLA 2-1 in game one of the WCWS

The LSU softball team beat the UCLA Bruins 2-1 in a game one thriller from Oklahoma City.

Game 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E LSU 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 6 1 UCLA 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0

The Tigers struck early in the game, scoring one in the top of the first inning.

Center fielder Emily Griggs doubled to right center and scored on a double by catcher Sahvanna Jaquish.

UCLA tied it in the third inning with a run, but that would be all starting pitcher Allie Walljasper would give up. Walljasper pitched a complete game for the Tigers, giving up only one run and one base on balls, while scattering eight hits.

The winning run for LSU came in the fifth inning when second baseman Constance Quinn led off the inning with a single and later scored on a single by shortstop Amber Serrett.

Next up for the Tigers will be SEC powerhouse Florida. The Gators beat Texas A&M 8-0 to advance in the winner's bracket. First pitch is schedule for Friday at 6 p.m.

