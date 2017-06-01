LSU losing talented defensive back

Sophomore defensive back Saivion Smith announced Wednesday night that he plans to transfer from LSU.

Last season as a freshman, Smith played in 10 games, finishing with four total tackles and two pass breakups.

As a high school prospect, the talented back earned a 5-star ranking by 247 Sports and Scout. He was considered the No. 1 defensive back in the country by Scout and Rivals.

Smith received a 4-star ranking by Rivals and the No. 9 overall ranking in the state of Florida.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.