LSU losing talented defensive back

Sophomore defensive back Saivion Smith announced Wednesday night that he plans to transfer from LSU.
God Bless ???? pic.twitter.com/0AXMobOrpb— ?? (@Saivion_1k) June 1, 2017
Last season as a freshman, Smith played in 10 games, finishing with four total tackles and two pass breakups.
As a high school prospect, the talented back earned a 5-star ranking by 247 Sports and Scout. He was considered the No. 1 defensive back in the country by Scout and Rivals.
Smith received a 4-star ranking by Rivals and the No. 9 overall ranking in the state of Florida.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.