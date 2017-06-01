LSU softball makes final preps before taking on UCLA at WCWS

LSU seniors Sahvanna Jaquish and Bailey Landry were named first team All-Americans just 24 hours before the Tigers take the field at the Women's College World Series against UCLA.

Jaquish becomes the school's first-ever four-time All-American.

It was a warm and sunny Wednesday with temperatures approaching 90 degrees in Oklahoma City as LSU took the field for practice. The Tigers were basking in the glow of their third straight trip to the WCWS, surrounded by passionate and adoring fans.

"Always appreciate how hard it is to get here," said head coach Beth Torina. "There's no guarantee you'll ever get back."

"We're familiar with it," said Landry. "We know how it all works. The shock factor is out. You're excited, get butterflies. That's the competitive little girl in each of us."

"It's still a magical feeling," Jaquish added. "Oklahoma City will always be magical. It's the ultimate goal. We're excited to be here, but it's our second home."

Of course, there's no such thing as an easy matchup this time of year and Thursday will be no exception for LSU. The UCLA Bruins have hit nearly 80 home runs this year. The players banged out their share during practice Wednesday afternoon.

"UCLA is known to be a softball powerhouse. What they've accomplished is incredible," Landry said.

But after what LSU accomplished last week - going to a Florida State team that was 54-6 overall and 28-0 at home and finding a way to win the Super Regional - the Tigers' confidence is quite high.

"We have to come out and win this first game. I don't think we'll look past anybody. I don't think they will," Torina explained.

"There's no pressure. Just come out and play as hard as you can," Landry added.

The first pitch for LSU vs. UCLA is set for 1:30 p.m.

